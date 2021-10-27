Pair admit town centre assaults, while third man goes on trial
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Two men have admitted assaulting four college students during a late-night town centre brawl.
Tyler Pearson, 31, of Willow Close, Haverhill, and Romario Robinson, 27, of Bolton Road, London, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.
Both admitted wounding Dominic Sutton without intent to cause grievous bodily harm in Duddery Road, Haverhill, at about 4.37am on August 5, 2018.
Pearson also admitted causing a second man, Tom Sayer, actual bodily harm, as well as assaulting a third man, Joshua Dear, by punching both men in the face.
Meanwhile, Robinson admitted causing a fourth man, Henri Pittham, actual bodily harm by punching him in the face.
Pearson was remanded in custody and Robinson was released on bail until a sentencing hearing on Friday.
A third defendant, Harry Shakespeare, 31, of Somerset Court, Haverhill, also appeared at court to deny wounding Mr Sutton without intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Shakespeare's trial began on Tuesday with barrister Joanne Eley opening the case for the prosecution by alleging that Shakespeare "joined in" on the attack on Mr Sutton, who suffered a punctured left lung after being "kicked all over his body".