Drink-driver lied to police - telling them his car had been stolen

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:07 PM January 14, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Valentin Culea will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

A drink driver who lied to police about his car being stolen has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next week.

Valentin Culea, 28, of Mill Road, Haverhill, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 14) to attempting to pervert the course of justice in May last year by lying  to police about his Audi A3 and car keys being stolen.

He is also accused of telling a friend to lie to police and denying that he had any identification documentation when police asked who had been driving the motor vehicle.

Culea, who entered his pleas through a Romanian interpreter, also admitted drink driving. 

An earlier hearing was told that Culea was over the alcohol limit when he drove an Audi A3 on May 14 last year in Haverhill. 

He was found to have 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned sentence until January 21 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Culea and warned him that he could receive an immediate prison sentence.

Ipswich Crown Court
Haverhill News
West Suffolk News

