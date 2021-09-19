News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man admits possessing hundreds of indecent images of children

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM September 19, 2021   
Andrew Bennett was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ian McAllister pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

An east Suffolk man has admitted possessing indecent images and videos of children as young as two to three years old. 

Ian McAllister, 35, of Norfolk Road, Wangford, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child. 

The court heard that among the indecent images discovered were 532 category A - the most serious kind - and 106 movies of that grade. 

Mark Milkovics, prosecuting, told magistrates the offences were "very serious" and involved "a large quantity" of category A material featuring children aged two to three years old. 

Jill Stuchfield, chairwoman of the bench, told McAllister: "We have considered these matters very carefully. We are going to send these matters to the crown court for sentencing."

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and granted McAllister unconditional bail. 

He will be subject to interim notification requirements and will appear for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed. 

