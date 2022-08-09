'Wannabe Valentino Rossi' without licence has motorbike seized
- Credit: Essex Police
A motorbike rider had their vehicle seized overnight after allegedly being caught driving without a licence.
The incident happened in Coxs Hill in Lawford, near Manningtree.
According to a tweet from Essex Police Rural Engagement Team, the driver was found to have been driving the motorbike without a valid licence or insurance and was referred to as a "wannabe Valentino Rossi".
Another video from the force showed the seat of the motorbike was apparently loose.
The vehicle was seized and the driver is set to appear at court.