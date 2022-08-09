News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Wannabe Valentino Rossi' without licence has motorbike seized

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:58 AM August 9, 2022
This motorbike was seized in Lawford overnight

This motorbike was seized in Lawford overnight - Credit: Essex Police

A motorbike rider had their vehicle seized overnight after allegedly being caught driving without a licence.

The incident happened in Coxs Hill in Lawford, near Manningtree.

According to a tweet from Essex Police Rural Engagement Team, the driver was found to have been driving the motorbike without a valid licence or insurance and was referred to as a "wannabe Valentino Rossi".

Another video from the force showed the seat of the motorbike was apparently loose.

The vehicle was seized and the driver is set to appear at court.

Essex Police
Manningtree News

