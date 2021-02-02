Police searching for wanted Suffolk man Charlie Duff

Published: 5:26 PM February 2, 2021

Suffolk police are appealing for information to help find wanted Bury St Edmunds man Charlie Duff - Credit: Suffolk Police

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a wanted 43-year-old man from the Bury St Edmunds area.

Charlie Duff, also known as Craig Dack, is wanted in connection with breaching a non-molestation order.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall and of a medium build, with blue eyes.

He is known to have connections across Suffolk, Norfolk, Kent, Essex, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Those who have seen him, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.