Police looking for wanted west Suffolk man Darren Pountney
Published: 4:40 PM January 14, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a wanted man from Beck Row.
Darren Pountney, 32, is wanted by the force in connection with a number of investigations.
The Beck Row man has been described as white, around 5ft 6in tall and of a medium build with short dark brown hair. He also has dark facial hair.
Pountney is said to have connections to the Sudbury and Newmarket areas, as well as Cambridge.
Anyone who believes they may have seen him, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
