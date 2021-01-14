News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Police looking for wanted west Suffolk man Darren Pountney

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:40 PM January 14, 2021   
Wanted Beck Row man Darren Pountney

Police are appealing for information to help find wanted Beck Row man Darren Pountney - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a wanted man from Beck Row.

Darren Pountney, 32, is wanted by the force in connection with a number of investigations.

The Beck Row man has been described as white, around 5ft 6in tall and of a medium build with short dark brown hair. He also has dark facial hair.

Pountney is said to have connections to the Sudbury and Newmarket areas, as well as Cambridge.

Anyone who believes they may have seen him, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

