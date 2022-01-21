News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Warning over 'Hi Mum' scams after woman loses £170

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM January 21, 2022
An example of a family or friend impersonation scam

An example of a family or friend impersonation scam - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

People in Suffolk are being warned over a convincing scam where fraudsters pose as family members or friends in need after a victim in Newmarket lost £170. 

The "Hi Mum or Hi Dad" scams involve victims being contacted, normally via messaging application WhatsApp, with claims that the person's phone has been lost or damaged and they are having to use a new number. 

Fraudsters are also able to fake genuine contact details to make the scam more convincing. 

The scammers then ask for money to be transferred urgently to pay a bill or get them out of difficulty and provide bank details to do this. 

Fraudsters sometimes come back with further demands if they are successful in exploiting the victim. 

According to Action Fraud, nearly £50,000 was lost to these types of scams nationally between August and October 2021, with some victims losing more than £3,000. 

Suffolk Trading Standards said the organisation received a report of this type of scam this week. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Versatile, hungry, athletic and technical' - McKenna on new signing Bakinson
  2. 2 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
  3. 3 'I'm not bothered... he can go' - Pearson on Town target Bakinson
  1. 4 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business
  2. 5 See inside £1.25m bungalow for sale in one of Suffolk's 'poshest' villages
  3. 6 Police warning after Suffolk driver speeds at 126mph
  4. 7 Nine Ipswich players who could follow Nsiala out the door this month
  5. 8 New cafe toasts successful first week
  6. 9 'Dream come true': Excitement as new salon opens in Woodbridge
  7. 10 New state-of-the-art army attack helicopters undergo testing in Suffolk

The victim, a woman from Newmarket, received a text informing her that her friend had changed her mobile phone number on November 23. 

She then received texts asking for help to pay a bill on December 1, and sent £170 in cash to the address she was provided in a padded envelope. 

She realised she had been scammed when she received a genuine message from her friend on her original number, and the pair then discussed the messages. 

Sasha Watson, from Suffolk Trading Standards, said: "This is an ongoing scam, targeting individuals across the country.

"The scam usually includes a message on WhatsApp, but sometimes a text or phone call, from a person claiming to be a friend or family member, and has the aim of encouraging the recipient to transfer money.

"If you receive a suspicious message - even if you think you know who it is from - calling or requesting a voice note is the fastest and simplest way to check someone is who they say they are."

For more information on scams and an online learning module, click here


Suffolk
Essex
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Tim Hortons is opening in Ipswich later this week 

Suffolk Live News

First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell. Picture: Sarah Lucy

A14 | Updated

Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Garrett, managing director at CMG Technologies

Technology

4 day work week push in Suffolk after company's profits soar 200%

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon