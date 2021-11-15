Warning over scam family WhatsApp messages

Fraudsters are targeting WhatsApp users through fake messages to family members, Suffolk Trading Standards has warned.

A mother from Kessingland, near Lowestoft, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, with the sender claiming to be her daughter.

The woman was told by her 'daughter' that she had dropped her phone down the toilet and had been forced to get a new mobile and number.

The 'daughter' then said she needed to borrow some money to pay a bill because she didn't have access to her account.

The mother was asked to transfer £1,980 but did not fall for the scam.

She contacted her daughter via her partner, who confirmed she had not sent the messages.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Trading Standards said: "If you receive a suspicious message (even if you think you know who it's from), calling or requesting a voice note is the fastest and simplest way to check someone is who they say they are."

For more information about fighting scams, visit the Suffolk Trading Standards page here.