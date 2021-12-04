Suffolk man with sexual interest in children is jailed

A Suffolk man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four years and eight months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (December 3) was 41-year-old Wayne Ashton, of St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, which was adjourned for a pre sentence report, to four offences of sexual assault between January and September 2019.

He also admitted two offences of making a total of 11 indecent images of children.

He was jailed for four years and eight months with an extended licence period of five years.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for life and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

At an earlier hearing Peter Spary, for Ashton, said his client accepted he had a sexual interest in children and needed help.