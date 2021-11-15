Man denies alleged sex offences against girl, 15

A man has appeared in court to deny four sex offences including allegedly meeting a 15-year-old girl in Suffolk following grooming.

Corey Anderson, 49, pleaded not guilty to engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl, meeting a girl under the age of 16 in Leiston following grooming, engaging in sexual communication with a child, and taking a child so as to keep her from a person having lawful control.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in 2020, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Anderson, of Castle Street, Tipton, West Midlands, who wore a navy suit in the dock, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his pleas at the short preliminary hearing on Friday.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.

Anderson was granted conditional bail by magistrates and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for his plea and trial preparation hearing on December 10.







