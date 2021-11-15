Man denies handling stolen Land Rover Defender

Karl Hall pleaded not guilty to handling stolen goods at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Suffolk man has denied handling a stolen Land Rover worth £40,000 and will appear at the crown court next month.

Karl Hall, 30, appeared in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of handling stolen goods on May 21 this year.

The charge relates to a blue 2012 Land Rover Defender worth at least £40,000, the court heard.

It is alleged Hall "dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation" of the stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors said the case was suitable for trial at the magistrates' court and the bench accepted jurisdiction for the case.

However, Hall, of Pipers Hall Farm, Whepstead, near Bury St Edmunds, elected for his case to be heard at the crown court.

He was granted unconditional bail by magistrates and will appear for his plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on December 10.