Man fined £10k for NYE church hall party

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 12:49 PM February 3, 2021   
Thorndon Park church hall illegal party

The aftermath of an unlicensed New Year's Eve event at Thorndon Park conserved church - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been fined £10,000 for organising an unlicensed music event at a disused church on New Year’s Eve.

Hundreds of people breached Covid-19 regulations by attended the event at All Saints Church, East Horndon, on a night Essex Police dished out £18,000 worth of fines.

A 32 year-old man from Wickford was arrested on suspicion of burglary at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

When interviewed, he admitted being an organiser of the event.

He faced no further action in connection with the burglary offence, but was issued a £10,000 fixed penalty notice for organising the party.

Four other people have already been arrested in connection with the event and released under investigation.

The event was staged at a conservation-run church and was among three major locations attended by operational support group officers from Essex Police overnight.

