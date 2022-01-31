Man denies using controlling behaviour towards ex-partner

A 25-year-old Suffolk man has denied using controlling or coercive behaviour towards his former partner.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, January 31, via a prison video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing was William Hartley of Flatford Road, Haverhill.

He pleaded not guilty to using controlling or coercive behaviour between October 1 and December 29 last year by causing his former partner to fear that violence would be used against her.

Hartley also denied putting a person in fear of violence by harassment between the same dates.

The case was adjourned until February 17 for a further case management hearing.

Hartley was remanded in custody.