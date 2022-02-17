Man to stand trial in June accused of falsely imprisoning ex-partner

William Hartley from Haverhill will appear at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 25-year-old Suffolk man accused of falsely imprisoning his former partner and causing her grievous bodily harm will take place in June.

William Hartley, of Flatford Road, Haverhill, has pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning the woman on December 21 and 28 last year, inflicting grievous bodily harm on her on December 28 and making a threat to kill her on the same date.

Hartley’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court during a warned list commencing June 27.

Judge Martyn Levett directed there should be a further case management hearing on June 20 and remanded Hartley in custody.