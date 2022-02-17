News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man to stand trial in June accused of falsely imprisoning ex-partner

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:30 PM February 17, 2022
Lisa Bastiani will have to wait until December next year for her trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

William Hartley from Haverhill will appear at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 25-year-old Suffolk man accused of falsely imprisoning his former partner and causing her grievous bodily harm will take place in June.

William Hartley, of Flatford Road, Haverhill, has pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning the woman on December 21 and 28 last year, inflicting grievous bodily harm on her on December 28 and making a threat to kill her on the same date.

Hartley’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court during a warned list commencing June 27.

Judge Martyn Levett directed there should be a further case management hearing on June 20 and remanded Hartley in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
Haverhill News

