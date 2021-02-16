News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police hunt man who exposed himself and sexually assaulted girls

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 2:43 PM February 16, 2021    Updated: 3:06 PM February 16, 2021
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Police have launched extra patrols in response to the incidents

Police are hunting man who sexually assaulted a girl and exposed himself to another.

A man sexually assaulted a girl crossing the bridge over the River Brain, off Bramble Road, in Witham, at about 3.30pm on Monday.

The girl fought the man off and ran away, according to Essex Police.

The suspect was intoxicated, white, in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5ft 6in, chubby, and wearing a dark tracksuit and black Nike 720 trainers.

Just over an hour later, a man fitting the same description exposed himself to a girl walking along Highfields Road towards the railway station.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Stirland said: “We know these incidents will be concerning but I want to reassure you that incidents like this are rare.

“We have detectives working to identify the man involved and extra patrols taking place in these areas.

Most Read

  1. 1 Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road
  2. 2 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
  3. 3 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
  1. 4 Plea to let Sir Antony Gormley sculptures stay on Suffolk beach
  2. 5 Off-duty police officer finds £20k cannabis while house-hunting
  3. 6 How Covid rates have changed in Suffolk since the start of lockdown
  4. 7 'Kind and beautiful soul' - tributes paid to caring Ipswich doctor
  5. 8 A full debut? Keeper switch? Will the diamond be polished? - Ipswich v Northampton preview
  6. 9 Joy for golf and tennis fans as their sports look set for return next month
  7. 10 What it's like living with OCD during a pandemic

“I need anyone who may have seen this man, has CCTV or dash cam footage, or any other information to come forward to us.

“The information you have could be really important to identifying and locating him.”

If you have information, call 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/27177/21, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Huge icicles line the road on the outskirts of Trimley St Martin.

Suffolk Live

Giant icicles on bridge spark emergency road closure

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
wearing a protective face visor.

Coronavirus

Google data reveals how strictly Suffolk is sticking to lockdown 3

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lambert talks to Shrewsbury Town officials after the game was postponed.

Football

Shrews chief on why Ipswich decided not to re-arrange game for tomorrow

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon