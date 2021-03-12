Man threatened with weapon during burglary

Published: 10:15 AM March 12, 2021

The incident took place in Witham, a town between Chelmsford and Colchester - Credit: Archant

A man in his 20s suffered minor injuries after being threatened with a weapon at his Essex home.

Burglars broke into the man's home in Hardy Walk, Witham at 7.25pm on Wednesday.

Another similar incident also happened at an address in Humber Road, just after 12am yesterday.

Essex Police are investigating any links between the incidents. They do not believe that anything was taken from either address.

If you have information, dashcam or CCTV which could assist police enquiries, please call them on 101 or report it on their website. The crime reference number to quote is 42/42369/21.

If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.