Woman allegedly spat blood at police officer's face during arrest

Published: 11:07 AM April 1, 2021

Chalk Road South, Bury St Edmunds, where the 24-year-old was arrested on Monday - Credit: Google Streetview

A woman who was being taken into custody on suspicion of assault earlier this week, allegedly spat blood and saliva in an officer's face.

Suffolk police attended a property in Chalk Road South on Monday, March 29, just before 10pm.

There, a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

In the process of the arrest, she allegedly spat blood and saliva onto an officer's right cheek.

She was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on bail until April 26 pending further enquiries.