News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman allegedly spat blood at police officer's face during arrest

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 11:07 AM April 1, 2021   
Chalk Road South, Bury St Edmunds, where the 24-year-old was arrested on Monday

Chalk Road South, Bury St Edmunds, where the 24-year-old was arrested on Monday - Credit: Google Streetview

A woman who was being taken into custody on suspicion of assault earlier this week, allegedly spat blood and saliva in an officer's face.

Suffolk police attended a property in Chalk Road South on Monday, March 29, just before 10pm.

There, a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

In the process of the arrest, she allegedly spat blood and saliva onto an officer's right cheek.

She was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on bail until April 26 pending further enquiries.

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said "second doses will go ahead as planned"

Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
On the. first day of lockdown restrictions easing, people headed to Aldeburgh to enjoy a day out or

How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Motorbikes on a truck

Covid fines for riders 'abusing' beauty spot as bikes seized

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Caroline Wiseman with her retalliation art piece 'The Angel of the East'. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon