Reports woman grabbed in town centre assault
Published: 3:15 PM October 14, 2021
Credit: Google Maps
A man in his 20s is reported to have grabbed a woman in Bury St Edmunds town centre.
Police were called to the alleged assault just after 4.05pm on Tuesday, October 12 in Cornhill.
When officers arrived they were told by a woman in her 30s that she had been grabbed, but no injuries were caused.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that no arrests had been made.
