Reports woman grabbed in town centre assault

Published: 3:15 PM October 14, 2021

The assault took place in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s is reported to have grabbed a woman in Bury St Edmunds town centre.

Police were called to the alleged assault just after 4.05pm on Tuesday, October 12 in Cornhill.

When officers arrived they were told by a woman in her 30s that she had been grabbed, but no injuries were caused.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that no arrests had been made.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.