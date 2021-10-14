News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Reports woman grabbed in town centre assault

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:15 PM October 14, 2021   
The assault took place in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds

The assault took place in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s is reported to have grabbed a woman in Bury St Edmunds town centre. 

Police were called to the alleged assault just after 4.05pm on Tuesday, October 12 in Cornhill. 

When officers arrived they were told by a woman in her 30s that she had been grabbed, but no injuries were caused. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that no arrests had been made. 

Bury St Edmunds News

