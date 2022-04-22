News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman who assaulted four people - including two police officers - to be sentenced

Published: 6:00 AM April 22, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Amanda Butler will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on May 19 - Credit: ARCHANT

A 48-year-old Stowmarket woman who has admitted assaulting two police officers and two other people will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (April 21) for a plea hearing was Amanda Butler, of Verneuil Avenue, Stowmarket.

She admitted assaulting a man and a woman by beating on September 19 last year and assaulting two police officers on the same date.

Peter Spary, for Butler, said his client had some mental health issues and asked the court to adjourn sentence to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on her by the probation service.

He said Butler accepted spitting during the incident but not directly at two of the victims of the assaults.

Butler will be sentenced on May 19.

