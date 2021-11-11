Woman in her 30s assaulted on busy Clacton road

A woman in her 30s was assaulted in Wellesley Road, Clacton, Essex. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 30s was left needing treatment to injuries on her face after being assaulted on a busy Clacton road.

Police were called to Wellesley Road in the town at around 5.20pm on October 31 to reports a woman had been assaulted.

They arrived to find a woman in her 30s had been left with injuries to her face which needed medical treatment as a result of the incident.

A 23-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently on bail until November 27.

Detectives believe the area was busy at the time and several people must have seen what happened.

They are calling for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them quoting crime reference number 42/250317/21.

Essex Police can be reached on 101, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.