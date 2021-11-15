Masked men stop car in street and attack woman
Published: 1:12 PM November 15, 2021
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
A woman suffered bruising to her face in an attack after her car was stopped by two masked men.
The incident happened in Little Clacton Road, in Clacton, between 7.30pm and 8pm last Thursday, Essex Police said.
The woman, who was driving, was stopped when a man walked out in front of her vehicle.
A second man then opened the passenger door and assaulted the woman, who was left bruised.
Both men were wearing face masks at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call Essex Police, quoting incident number 879 of November 11.
