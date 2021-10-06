Woman bailed and man under arrest in hospital following stabbing

Published: 5:07 PM October 6, 2021

A woman has been released on bail following a stabbing at a property in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A woman has been released on bail while a man remains under arrest in hospital, following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds this weekend.

Police were called to a property in Out Westgate at around 8.10pm on Sunday night to reports a man in his 40s was assaulting a man in his 60s in the property.

A woman, who was also at the property, is then alleged to have assaulted the man in his 40s.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man had sustained a number of stab wounds to his legs.

A 56-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where she currently remains for questioning.

She has now been released on bail until October 25 pending further enquiries.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

His condition is described as stable and he remains under arrest.