Woman bailed and man under arrest in hospital following stabbing
- Credit: Archant
A woman has been released on bail while a man remains under arrest in hospital, following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds this weekend.
Police were called to a property in Out Westgate at around 8.10pm on Sunday night to reports a man in his 40s was assaulting a man in his 60s in the property.
A woman, who was also at the property, is then alleged to have assaulted the man in his 40s.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a man had sustained a number of stab wounds to his legs.
A 56-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where she currently remains for questioning.
You may also want to watch:
She has now been released on bail until October 25 pending further enquiries.
A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win
- 3 Road reopens after stuck lorry
- 4 Bus routes cancelled as drivers leave for HGV and delivery jobs
- 5 9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 win at Gillingham
- 7 'Lads took their opportunity' - Cook on 2-0 Trophy win at Gillingham
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Gillingham win
- 9 'Officials continually get worse' - Evans rants at ref after Town defeat
- 10 A143 near Bury St Edmunds closed after three-car crash
His condition is described as stable and he remains under arrest.