Woman charged after allegedly driving nearly 4 times alcohol limit

Published: 2:35 PM March 10, 2021

Essex Police has charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with an incident of drink driving in Braintree. - Credit: PA

A 60-year-old woman has been charged with drink driving following an incident where a driver allegedly blew nearly four times the legal alcohol limit in Braintree.

Essex Police was called to reports of a vehicle being driven erratically in the Braintree area at around 5pm on Sunday, March 7.

A spokesman said officers attended the reports and found the vehicle parked at an address.

According to the officer at the scene the driver of the vehicle was allegedly found to have 122 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg, making them nearly four times the legal limit.

A 60-year-old woman was arrested and later charged.

Rural patrols this evening have resulted in a drink driver being arrested in the @EPBraintree area.



This driver provided the below test result over TWO hours after the offence.

Nearly four times the limit! @EP_RURAL @fatal4uk @ACC_Nolan



Another dangerous driver off the road! pic.twitter.com/icjElAphA2 — Pc Jed Raven (@PCJedRaven) March 7, 2021

Geraldine Hemsley, of Braintree Road, Shalford, has been charged with drink driving and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 10.