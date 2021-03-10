News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Woman charged after allegedly driving nearly 4 times alcohol limit

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 2:35 PM March 10, 2021   
Drink-driver in court

Essex Police has charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with an incident of drink driving in Braintree. - Credit: PA

A 60-year-old woman has been charged with drink driving following an incident where a driver allegedly blew nearly four times the legal alcohol limit in Braintree. 

Essex Police was called to reports of a vehicle being driven erratically in the Braintree area at around 5pm on Sunday, March 7. 

A spokesman said officers attended the reports and found the vehicle parked at an address.

According to the officer at the scene the driver of the vehicle was allegedly found to have 122 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg, making them nearly four times the legal limit.

A 60-year-old woman was arrested and later charged. 

Geraldine Hemsley, of Braintree Road, Shalford, has been charged with drink driving and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 10. 

Braintree News

