Woman charged after allegedly driving nearly 4 times alcohol limit
- Credit: PA
A 60-year-old woman has been charged with drink driving following an incident where a driver allegedly blew nearly four times the legal alcohol limit in Braintree.
Essex Police was called to reports of a vehicle being driven erratically in the Braintree area at around 5pm on Sunday, March 7.
A spokesman said officers attended the reports and found the vehicle parked at an address.
According to the officer at the scene the driver of the vehicle was allegedly found to have 122 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg, making them nearly four times the legal limit.
A 60-year-old woman was arrested and later charged.
Geraldine Hemsley, of Braintree Road, Shalford, has been charged with drink driving and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 10.
Most Read
- 1 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
- 2 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
- 3 Matchday Recap: Town earn point as Wilson heads home for Cook's men
- 4 'I thought we played well in a weird sort of way' - Cook on Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln
- 5 Villagers left frightened after thief entered cars at night
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City
- 7 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
- 8 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
- 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City
- 10 Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City: Wilson earns Blues a point in Cook's first home game