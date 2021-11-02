Woman, 21, sexually assaulted in Saxmundham

A woman has been sexually assaulted by a man in Saxmundham - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Saxmundham.

The incident took place at around 9pm in Kingfisher Rise on Friday, October 29 when the woman was grabbed by a man.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The female victim was walking home, when an unknown male grabbed her from behind around the top of the chest, and used his other hand to grab her between her legs with his right hand."

The woman screamed and kicked the man before running off.

The man is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and having slim hands.

He was wearing a face mask, a black ‘North Face’ style puffer coat, black trousers and black boots.

Anyone who heard or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, has doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Halesworth police, quoting crime number 37/61052/21.



