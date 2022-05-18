News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police release picture of man after dog walker threatened in Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:17 PM May 18, 2022
Suffolk Coastal

Suffolk police would like to speak with this man following reports of a public order incident in Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk Coastal

Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a dog walker being threatened near Sudbury.

The incident happened between 6.55pm and 7pm on Monday, May 2, in Stevenson Approach, in Great Cornard.

A woman was walking her dog off the lead between Recreation Park and the Stevenson Centre, where she encountered a man and a woman walking a cockapoo, which was off the lead. 

The victim said the dogs began playing together before the man walking the cockapoo grabbed her dog and began threatening her.

He also made an obscene gesture. 

Officers from Suffolk police would like to speak to the pictured man regarding the incident. 

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 26409/22. 

