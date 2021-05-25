Men charged after suspects attempted 1am break-in
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men have been charged with attempted burglary after police found suspects trying to open a door with a chisel at 1am.
Officers were on foot patrol at 1am on Saturday, May 22 when they heard voices coming from a property in the Carmelite Park area of Woodbridge.
Both were arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Jimmy Barwick, 23, of Anni Healey Close, Woodbridge, and 60-year-old Robert Higgins, of Cale Road, Melton, have both been charged with two counts of attempted burglary - one at Carmelite Place and another at a property Bredfield Street on May 22.
Both appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Monday, May 24.
They will appear before Ipswich Crown Court on June 21.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why
- 2 Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton
- 3 'A no-brainer' - Town target Rhodes on signing for Huddersfield
- 4 Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays
- 5 Ex-Town star McGreal favourite to take over at League Two side
- 6 Ex-Premier League defender among new additions to Town backroom staff
- 7 What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county
- 8 Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 9 Three people jailed for life for the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley
- 10 Ed Sheeran is filming Radio 1 Big Weekend performance at Snape Maltings