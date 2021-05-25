Published: 2:20 PM May 25, 2021

Bredfield Street, Woodbridge, where an alleged attempted burglary took place - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been charged with attempted burglary after police found suspects trying to open a door with a chisel at 1am.

Officers were on foot patrol at 1am on Saturday, May 22 when they heard voices coming from a property in the Carmelite Park area of Woodbridge.

Both were arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Jimmy Barwick, 23, of Anni Healey Close, Woodbridge, and 60-year-old Robert Higgins, of Cale Road, Melton, have both been charged with two counts of attempted burglary - one at Carmelite Place and another at a property Bredfield Street on May 22.

Both appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Monday, May 24.

They will appear before Ipswich Crown Court on June 21.