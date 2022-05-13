Delivery driver attacked twice by the same person near Woodbridge

The first attack took place in at the junction of Queens Avenue and Fitzwilliam Close, in the Peterhouse Crescent area of town - Credit: Google Maps

A delivery driver was assaulted twice by the same person in the area surrounding Woodbridge.

The first attack took place at the junction of Fitzwilliam Close and Queens Avenue, in the Peterhouse Cresent area of town, at approximately 8.30pm on May 10.

The victim was assaulted by the driver of a white van following a road-related matter.

Later, at approximately 9.30pm, the same suspect, this time driving a black Audi, attacked the victim near the Adastral Park roundabout in Martlesham Heath.

The suspect forced the victim's vehicle to stop on the edge of the A12, before attacking him again, leaving him requiring stitches above his right eye.

The suspect is described as being a white man in his 30s, approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and tattoos on his arms.

Suffolk police are asking anyone with information, images or footage of this incident to contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/28519/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.