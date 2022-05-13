News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Delivery driver attacked twice by the same person near Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:21 PM May 13, 2022
A delivery driver was attacked in Fitzwilliam Close, in the Peterhouse Crescent area of Woodbridge

The first attack took place in at the junction of Queens Avenue and Fitzwilliam Close, in the Peterhouse Crescent area of town - Credit: Google Maps

A delivery driver was assaulted twice by the same person in the area surrounding Woodbridge.

The first attack took place at the junction of Fitzwilliam Close and Queens Avenue, in the Peterhouse Cresent area of town, at approximately 8.30pm on May 10.

The victim was assaulted by the driver of a white van following a road-related matter. 

Later, at approximately 9.30pm, the same suspect, this time driving a black Audi, attacked the victim near the Adastral Park roundabout in Martlesham Heath. 

The suspect forced the victim's vehicle to stop on the edge of the A12, before attacking him again, leaving him requiring stitches above his right eye. 

The suspect is described as being a white man in his 30s, approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and tattoos on his arms. 

Suffolk police are asking anyone with information, images or footage of this incident to contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/28519/22. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
A12
Woodbridge News
Martlesham News
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Land off the A11 north of Red Lodge where a masterplan for 300 homes has been drawn up

West Suffolk Council

Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Hengrave thatch home fire

Suffolk Live News

Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A number of suspected of bombs have been dug up on a building site in Bury St Edmunds. A 100m cordon

Suffolk Highways | Video

Cordon lifted after suspected bombs found in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The former swimming pool in Recreation Way, Mildenhall.

West Suffolk Council

'Old and costly' swimming pool to be demolished

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon