Former Woodbridge School teacher denies child sex offences

A former Woodbridge School PE teacher has denied sexually assaulting a teenage girl more than three decades ago.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 19, for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 61-year-old Paul Kesterton, of West Croft, Newbridge, Edinburgh.

He pleaded not guilty to ten offences of indecent assault dating back to the early 1990s.

The court heard that Kesterton was formerly a PE teacher and a combined cadet force officer at Woodbridge School.

His trial will get underway on April 24 next year.

Kesterton is on bail.