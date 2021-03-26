Attempted sexual assault on 18-year-old woman in Woodbridge
An 18-year-old woman was nearly sexually assaulted in Woodbridge.
On Monday March, 22 the teenager was waiting at a bus stop on Bredfield Road when she was approached by a male at 4.40pm.
He offered to help her get home and then reached out with his left hand and tried to grab her bottom, according to Suffolk police.
She stepped backed and the suspect stared at her.
The 18-year-old then was picked up by a family member and was able to leave the scene on Bredfield Road just prior to the junction with Beresford Drive.
The suspect is described as white, about five foot, eight inches tall, was of average build and had brown or greying stubble and aged in his 50s. He was wearing a dark baseball hat, blue or green in colour.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who was responsible should contact Woodbridge police or 101 quoting crime reference 37/14648/21.
