Man appears in court after several assaulted in early morning disturbance

The incident took place on Marine Parade East in Clacton-on-Sea last month - Credit: Google Maps

A 26-year-old man has appeared in court on charges of grievous bodily harm following a disturbance in Clacton.

Zac Jagger, of Alton Park Road, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on December 21 on charges of GBH with intent, assault, affray dangerous driving and perverting the cause of justice.

The 26-year-old was remanded in custody and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 21 2022.

Essex Police is still continuing its investigation after "several people" were assaulted on Marine Parade East at around 3am on Sunday, November 14.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Our enquiries into these incidents are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and use the reference 42/264293/21.

To submit information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.