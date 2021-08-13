Lorry driver in court charged with causing hitchhiker's death

Published: 5:30 AM August 13, 2021

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a hitchhiker by careless driving.

Zachary Sutton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court for a short hearing on Thursday afternoon.

The 37-year-old, of Fallowfield Walk, Bury St Edmunds, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He gave no indication of plea to a single charge of causing death by careless driving.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said Sutton was accused of causing the death of Egidijus Linauskas by driving a DAF lorry without due care and attention on the A143 at Pakenham on July 1, 2019.

Mr Linauskas died at Addenbrooke's Hospital 11 days after suffering serious head, neck and back injuries at the scene.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed address and originally from Lithuania, had been hitchhiking at the time of the incident, an inquest later heard.

A post-mortem examination found he had died of a hypoxic brain injury.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court for a plea and trial preparation in 28 days.