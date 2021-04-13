Published: 3:51 PM April 13, 2021

A man in his 60s has died after a road traffic collision in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Staff

A man aged in his 60s has died after his bike collided with a car on Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds last night.

Police were called to the scene at around 6pm on Monday, April 12 after reports of a collision involving a bicycle and a blue Nissan Qashqai between the two junctions for Dettingen way.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were also in attendance, but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained completely blocked until 8.15pm, whilst a collision investigation took place.

The road was fully reopened at around midnight, after the recovery of the car and the bicycle.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has dashcam footage in their vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference, 18229/21.



