Published: 12:27 PM June 24, 2021

40-year-old woman was hit by a car in Holland-on-sea - Credit: Archant

A woman who was cycling was hit twice by a car along Clacton Road in Holland-on-Sea.

The 40-year-old woman reported being overtaken by a dark coloured 4x4, which struck her hand and knee as it passed before pulling into a driveway at 5.45pm on Sunday, June 13.

The woman called out to the driver and continued cycling, but a short time later the car again passed closely and struck her hand and leg.

Essex Police said the victim has not suffered any serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has any dash cam footage to contact Clacton CID quoting reference 42/114503/21.