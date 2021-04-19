Cyclist, 65, who died in Bury crash is named by police
- Credit: Tom Potter
A 65-year-old cyclist who died after a crash in Bury St Edmunds last week has been named by police.
The man has been identified as Stephen Lawrence, from Risby, subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings.
Police were called at 6pm on Monday, April 12 to reports of a crash involving a bicycle and a blue Nissan Qashqai in Newmarket Road.
Paramedics and the air ambulance were also called to the incident, but the cyclist died at the scene.
The road remained completely blocked until 8.15pm, while a collision investigation took place.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident that has a dashcam in their vehicle.
Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit, quoting reference 18229/21.
Most Read
- 1 Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar
- 2 'I left the club in a more than decent place' - Lambert opens up on leaving Town
- 3 Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash
- 4 'Has to go' - Town fans on Chambers' future, play-off hopes and who they want to see play
- 5 Barn goes up in flames in Suffolk village
- 6 Theft of historic Royal Mail post boxes 'a worrying trend'
- 7 Essex home 'completely destroyed' by fire
- 8 The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week
- 9 Delays on A12 after crash near Saxmundham
- 10 Man in hospital with head injury after late night assault