Published: 2:42 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM April 19, 2021

Police have named the man who died in a road traffic collision in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Tom Potter

A 65-year-old cyclist who died after a crash in Bury St Edmunds last week has been named by police.

The man has been identified as Stephen Lawrence, from Risby, subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings.

Police were called at 6pm on Monday, April 12 to reports of a crash involving a bicycle and a blue Nissan Qashqai in Newmarket Road.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were also called to the incident, but the cyclist died at the scene.

The road remained completely blocked until 8.15pm, while a collision investigation took place.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident that has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit, quoting reference 18229/21.