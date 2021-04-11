Published: 6:00 AM April 11, 2021

A Suffolk father-of-three who has been diagnosed with stage four inoperable cancer is being rallied around by his community as they fundraise to build him and his family and outdoor space.

Paul Clutterham, 53, from Glemsford and father to Megan, 18, Eliza, 16 and Hermione 10 has worked as warehouse manager at Greene King in Bury St Edmunds for the past 33 years.

Mr Clutterham was diagnosed with the oesophageal cancer during the lockdown in February, which has sadly spread further and is now inoperable. He is undergoing chemotherapy.

Paul Clutterham, 53, has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer - Credit: Helen Clutterham

Mr Clutterham's wife, Helen, said: "There are no words to describe the pain you feel when you hear the doctor say those words. You see your life flash before you and your life changes from that moment.

"Paul sadly didn't have significant symptoms until it was too late.

"We are a strong positive family, living each day as a new day. You don't realise how important time is and our advice is to anyone is live life for the moment and to the fullest possible.

"We are extremely touched by the kindness and generosity of our community. We have such lovely friends and neighbours who have given us such strength and support at a time when our lives have been turned upside down.

"We are very grateful to Dave Harman for organising the fundraiser, all the volunteers helping, donations of materials and all those who have donated to the page. Thank you to each and every person for their kindness and making a difference to our lives."

Paul's eldest daughter Megan has also raised over £6,000 by walking 10,000 steps a day in March for Cancer Research UK.

Family friend David Harman who set up the fundraiser set an initial target of £1,000 and the GoFundMe page reached that within the first day and is now at nearly £2,600.

Mr Harman added: "Hopefully we can provide a nice environment in the garden that they can spend a bit of time together as a family.

"The family would always be the first to help anyone else in their time of need without question.

"Paul is excited about it, it has given him something to concentrate on and take his mind away from things."

Local building company Pynes landscaping and General Builders are on board with the project.

Greene King in Bury St Edmunds have organised a quiz to also help raise money for the family.



