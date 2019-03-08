MP raises concerns over EDF's park and ride plans for Wickham Market

Concerns have been raised about the potential impact of a proposed park and ride scheme for the Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

Central Suffolk and north Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Central Suffolk and north Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Under the proposals the site would have parking for around 1,250 cars, 10 buses or vans, 80 motorcycles and 20 cycles.

When construction work is at its peak the site would be running for seven days a week.

Once the site is no longer needed EDF propose that it would be removed.

The park and ride would be one of two used by workers with the other proposed for Darsham.

However, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter said residents were unhappy with what he described as a “poorly thought out proposal”.

A recent survey carried out in the village by Dr Poulter saw the scheme raised as the biggest infrastructure concern.

Over 400 people took part in the survey with 63% disapproving of the project and 83% stating that they were worried about the extra traffic the site would bring.

Instead many residents supported plans for a four villages bypass for villages to the north of Wickham Market though EDF are currently proposing to bypass only two villages.

Dr Poulter said: “Not surprisingly, residents do not want to see the proposed park and ride facility built on the edge of Wickham Market.

“Clearly the planned construction of Sizewell C by EDF will need to provide parking for many workers, but a park and ride on the edge of Wickham Market, some 15 miles away from the Sizewell site, defies common sense and lacks evidence to support it.

“I will continue to do all that I can to support residents in opposing this poorly thought-out proposal.

“Residents have also responded clearly stating their overwhelming preference for a four villages bypass to the north of Wickham Market.

“I shall continue to work closely with my fellow MPs, Peter Aldous and Therese Coffey, to ensure that a four villages bypass remains a key priority for Suffolk County Council in their negotiations with EDF.

“Quite simply, we need to ensure that EDF pay their fair share towards local infrastructure.”

A spokesperson for EDF said that the company was currently looking through all the responses it had received following the end of the third stage of consultation.