Published: 12:14 PM March 29, 2021

Danaher Animal Home are looking to raise vital funds for its new meet and greet centre - Credit: Danaher Animal Home

Danaher Animal Home, near Wethersfield, is launching a major fundraising campaign for a new multi-purpose meet and greet and dog training area.

With the project expected to cost around £90,000, and with the charity losing more than £120,000 through the closure of its charity shops and cancellation of fundraising events, it is working hard to bring in funds.

The home, which still has a charity shop in Sudbury, has already raised more than £45,000 towards the project and hopes to double that with help from local businesses, organisations and individual donors.

The home takes in around 250 dogs every year, to give them a safe and secure temporary home whilst trying to find them a permanent new home.

Danaher's Craig and Sam show just how much space the new building will provide for families and dogs together. - Credit: Danaher Animal Home

Deborah Satchell, chief executive, said: "We know this is a really big ask at such a difficult time for everyone, but we truly believe the new building will go a long way to improving successful long-term rehoming for the many animals we take in every year.

You may also want to watch:

“It doesn’t matter how big or small the donation, every penny counts and we will be incredibly grateful for any support to help us transform the lives of unwanted pets.”