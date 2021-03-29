Animal home wants to create £90,000 meet and greet centre
- Credit: Danaher Animal Home
Danaher Animal Home, near Wethersfield, is launching a major fundraising campaign for a new multi-purpose meet and greet and dog training area.
With the project expected to cost around £90,000, and with the charity losing more than £120,000 through the closure of its charity shops and cancellation of fundraising events, it is working hard to bring in funds.
The home, which still has a charity shop in Sudbury, has already raised more than £45,000 towards the project and hopes to double that with help from local businesses, organisations and individual donors.
The home takes in around 250 dogs every year, to give them a safe and secure temporary home whilst trying to find them a permanent new home.
Deborah Satchell, chief executive, said: "We know this is a really big ask at such a difficult time for everyone, but we truly believe the new building will go a long way to improving successful long-term rehoming for the many animals we take in every year.
You may also want to watch:
“It doesn’t matter how big or small the donation, every penny counts and we will be incredibly grateful for any support to help us transform the lives of unwanted pets.”
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 2 Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park
- 3 'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?
- 4 Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run
- 5 Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route
- 6 Sunday Snap: A surreal experience, Dyer's role and another kit crime
- 7 Unruly Pig 'shell-shocked but thrilled' at spot in UK's top 10 gastropubs
- 8 'The sad truth is our players aren't good enough for ITFC' - Town fans on Wigan draw and summer clear-out
- 9 Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe
- 10 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Wigan