Animal home wants to create £90,000 meet and greet centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:14 PM March 29, 2021   
Danaher Animal Home are looking to raise vital funds for its new meet and greet centre

Danaher Animal Home are looking to raise vital funds for its new meet and greet centre

Danaher Animal Home, near Wethersfield, is launching a major fundraising campaign for a new multi-purpose meet and greet and dog training area. 

With the project expected to cost around £90,000, and with the charity losing more than £120,000 through the closure of its charity shops and cancellation of fundraising events, it is working hard to bring in funds. 

The home, which still has a charity shop in Sudbury, has already raised more than £45,000 towards the project and hopes to double that with help from local businesses, organisations and individual donors. 

The home takes in around 250 dogs every year, to give them a safe and secure temporary home whilst trying to find them a permanent new home. 

Danaher's Craig and Sam show just how much space the new building will provide for families and dogs together.

Danaher's Craig and Sam show just how much space the new building will provide for families and dogs together.

Deborah Satchell, chief executive, said: "We know this is a really big ask at such a difficult time for everyone, but we truly believe the new building will go a long way to improving successful long-term rehoming for the many animals we take in every year.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small the donation, every penny counts and we will be incredibly grateful for any support to help us transform the lives of unwanted pets.”

