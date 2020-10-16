Date fixed for trial of Bury St Edmunds man accused of rape

The accusations will be heard at Ipswich Crown Court next year Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 47-year-old Bury St Edmunds man accused of raping and assaulting a woman will take place in September next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 16) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Darren Merchant, of Maundy Close, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded not guilty to offences of rape, damaging property, assault causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

Merchant’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will take place on September 6 next year.