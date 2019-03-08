E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Prisoner admits escaping from jail

PUBLISHED: 08:08 20 August 2019

Darren Weinling has been sentenced after admitting to absconding from Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A prisoner who was on the run for two days after absconding from a Suffolk jail has been jailed for four months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link on Monday (August 19) was Darren Weinling, 35, who admitted an offence of escape.

He was jailed for four months to run concurrently with his current sentence.

Weinling was given an indeterminate sentence in 2007 for making a threat to kill and was recalled after being convicted of criminal damage and assault in 2014.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said that on July 19 Weinling had left Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge to work and while on a mini bus he had asked to be let off and had refused to get back on.

He had then taken a train to Ipswich before travelling to London to see his family and his girlfriend who all persuaded him to go back to prison.

He had been in his girlfriend's car on the A12 when police officers "got in first" and arrested him, said Mr Jackson.

Weinling, who was not legally represented, apologised for the inconvenience he had caused.

