'We have got to save the children' - rising child poverty as families face huge pressures

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:30 AM November 18, 2021
Pictured are Maureen Reynel (top) and Amanda Bloomfield who run foodbanks in Suffolk

There are more than 36,000 children in Suffolk in households receiving Universal Credit (UC). Pictured are Maureen Reynel (top) and Amanda Bloomfield who run foodbanks in Suffolk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Archant

More than 36,000 children are now living in households on Universal Credit (UC) in Suffolk, new statistics reveal - highlighting the "dire straits" some families are in.

The number of children in the county in UC households has gone up from 31,324 in August last year to 36,650 in August 2021 - a percentage change of 17% - according to the latest Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures.

This latest figure includes 17,795 children who are aged 0 to four.

