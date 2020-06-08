Camo-clad fake gunman jailed for ‘alarming’ public stunt

A man who roamed a Suffolk street dressed in camouflage gear and carrying fake guns has been jailed for 17 months.

David Heath, 41, of Lime Tree Place, Stowmarket, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

He was arrested after police were called to Station Road, Stowmarket, at about 7.40pm on April 11.

Heath admitted two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to 12 months in jail – plus five for breach of a suspended sentence for knife possession in 2019.

Detective Sergeant Paul Cappleman, from Bury St Edmunds CID, said: “Harris was walking around the town, dressed in camouflage gear with imitation firearms, which would have caused considerable alarm to those individuals that saw him.

“It was a highly irresponsible act.

“This sentence from the courts will allow him to reflect in prison on the decision he made that day.”