Dead whale washes up on popular Bawdsey beach

A dead whale has washed up on a popular beach near the Suffolk village of Bawdsey.

It is thought that the creature washed up on the sea defences at East Lane at some point during the night of April 17-18.

The creature is said to be about 10 metres long and appears to have sustained a lot of damage against the rocks.

One bystander said: "It looked to be 10 metres long— longer than my living room. You can't see the tail end under the water

"There's a slight whiff in the area, but I'm not gagging. The front end is pretty shredded, with lots of damage and abrasion. it looks like it was trapped against the rocks for a while.

"It is leaking whale oil on the rocks."

Suffolk County Council and the Environment Agency have been approached for comment.