News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Inspirational women of colour book created by Debenham artist

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 4:30 PM October 27, 2021   
Lily Hammond in her colourful art studio holding up one of her colouring books

Artist Lily Hammond has created a colouring book highlighting inspirational women of colour - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk artist and illustrator has turned her negative experiences of growing up mixed-race in a rural town into a positive by highlighting inspirational women of colour in new colouring book.  

Lily Hammond from Debenham, owner of Uwu Studio, is on a mission to empower and educate through her colourful prints and mindful colouring book – both of which highlight prominent women of colour.  

The colouring book features artists such as Amy Sherald and Frida Kahlo, as well as prominent writers Audre Lorde, Maya Angelou and Angela Davis.

three of Lily's colouring books

Lily's book features prominent women of colour - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

 

The 23-year-old explained that having experienced the negative side of being mixed race and living in Suffolk, now wants to ensure that other young people have the representation they deserve – something she missed when she was growing up. 

She said: “I tend to depict a lot of black or mixed-race women in my work. And the main reason is for people like me to have representation.

You may also want to watch:

"I’m from Suffolk, I was born here and I’ve spent a lot of my life growing up here. It’s not the most diverse place in the world and I think it’s really important for young women that grow up in less diverse areas to feel like they’re represented.

"But also in the art world, if you go into any of the big galleries the only black portraiture you see is from slavery. 

Lily Hammond's black colouring book featuring Audre Lorde

The colouring book features ethnic minority authors and artists - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lily's studio with brightly coloured prints and homeware

Lily's studio awash with her brightly coloured prints and homeware - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

  1. 1 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
  2. 2 Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?
  3. 3 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
  1. 4 Rail services affected after person hit by train
  2. 5 Controversial north Essex village homes plan set for go-ahead
  3. 6 Kieron Dyer in hospital undergoing tests
  4. 7 'It was a bit of a heavy weight' - Cook on Evans, Morsy and the Town captaincy
  5. 8 'It was gut wrenching' - Mum's Covid message after son, 12, hospitalised
  6. 9 Hundreds of calls, fighting off interest, a health scare and a missing man - how Town signed match-winner Celina this summer
  7. 10 Felixstowe to get £1million 'beach village' with new attractions

“I want young people to realise that there are some amazing people out there beyond what we’re shown at school or what we see on the TV because if you can’t see it then you can’t be it.” 

Lily went on to say that her inspirational women prints naturally developed into a colouring book as she found that many people didn’t know the names of the women she drew.

The first book focuses on artists and writers, and Lily has made sure to include each woman’s name so that people can learn whilst they colour. 

Lily Hammond sitting her her colourful home studio colouring in

Lily hopes the colouring book will be a fun way for people to learn about inspirational women of colour - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“I hope that when people get the book they’ll be further interested to learn and explore more about these themes because most of the people I speak to have never heard who these women are and some of them are pretty incredible."  

Education is a prominent theme in Lily’s work and she has a series of prints which focuses on microaggressions, something she has first-hand of experience of.  

She said: “Art is a less confrontational way to open up that dialogue about race or about identity. Being in Suffolk I experienced a lot of microaggression and people don’t actually know the impact of their words. 

“I get told it’s surprising that I’d be articulate or I get told I don’t sound or act like a black person.

"People touch my hair. I mean for years I straightened my hair or I had it up purely because I felt I was constantly objectified.” 

Two examples of Lily's prints. One is of a black woman wearing African clothing

Some of Lily's prints tackle themes such as microaggressions which many people of colour face - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lily added that school was a particularly difficult time for her. Being one of few people of colour, she explained racial slurs were thrown around and that the school was not prepared to deal with ethnic minority pupils. 

She said: “I remember one time at school my tights ripped and they tried to put me in those awful light tanned tights.

"I remember saying to them ‘there’s no way I’m wearing these, these are for people with white complexion not for me’. Someone in my class felt sorry for me and ended up taking off their tights and giving me their black ones.  

"That’s when it became clear to me that attitudes in Suffolk hadn’t caught up with other places and that’s when I channelled that into my artwork because I thought no one is actually listening to what I have to say."   

Lily hopes to keep the colouring books going with volumes two and three. She would also like to work in schools, youth groups and with adults to continue the vital conversation about race and identity.  

Lily’s work can be found here

Arts & Culture
Books
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visiting is to be suspended at Suffolk hospital's following a rise in the number of Covid patients

Coronavirus

Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
More than a dozen fire crews were sent to the fire in Bury St Edmunds last night

Suffolk Live | Updated

13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A plan of the new beach village at Felixstowe 

East Suffolk Council

£1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon