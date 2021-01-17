Popular burger joint up for sale after failing to find new home

Published: 7:00 PM January 17, 2021

A popular Debenham burger takeaway has listed itself for sale after failing to find a new base to operate from.

The Filling Station, based at Meadow Works Business Park, has seen its tenancy ended by its landlord, prompting business owner Amanda Bradshaw to begin a search for new facilities.

However, she has been unable to find a new location within the last two months - prompting her to make the hard decision to sell the firm.

Ms Bradshaw opened The Filling Station in April 2017 with just £5,000 as a means of supporting herself and her teenage son.

The venture has gone from strength to strength over the years and has become profitable - with its turnover nearly doubling since the first coronavirus lockdown last March.

Its presence at the business park among many machinery firms made it an "anomaly" and unique, Ms Bradshaw said.

But without any suitable cooking facilities available in the area, Ms Bradshaw has opted to put her business on the market.

She has said any sale would include The Filling Station's equipment, recipes, suppliers, processes and marketing, including the takeaway's Facebook page.

Ms Bradshaw also said she would be willing to work with any potential buyer and pass on her experience of running a successful burger joint.

She said: "We have had no choice as our landlord has terminated our tenancy.

"It took a lot of persuasion to allow me to do the business there. We were an anomaly.

"We have spent the last two months looking for premises and nowhere was appropriate. We need somewhere big enough that has the right kind of facilities.

"But there's a real dearth of premises. It's so frustrating for us.

"We started this business with £5,000 and built it from the ground up.

"What we are having to do is sell our brand - we've become very popular and we have had some interest. The response to our closure from the community in Debenham and surrounding villages has been incredible.

"We very happy to work with people who are looking to start a business.

"It is a very good little business. We've made a really good splash."