More delays as seven-week bridge closure over-runs

The Dedham Road bridge, where emergency repairs are being made. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Delays to repairs of Dedham Mill Bridge will mean more delays on top of its seven-week closure, highways officials have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Equipment on the B1029 Dedham Road bridge is being replaced as part of work by Suffolk Highways, with resurfacing and repainting also being carried out.

A 24/7 road closure has been in place since Monday, October 12 and was due to be finished by Sunday, November 29.

However, a Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “Due to unforeseen engineering difficulties, it will be necessary for the road closure to remain in place up to Friday, December 4.”

You may also want to watch:

Yet the bridge “will be reopening overnight between 5pm and 8am between Monday, November 30 and Friday, December 4”, the spokesman added.

“We would like to apologise for this extension and any inconvenience it may cause.”

The road will be closed to cars, walkers and cyclists from the junction of Church Road, Stratford, to Dedham Mill Bridge.

Clockwise traffic will be diverted via the B1029, Birchwood Road, A12, A1232 and B1029, while anti-clockwise will be diverted via the B1029, A12, Birchwood Road and B1029.

Dedham Riverside Car Park, near Mill Pond, will be closed during the works but alternative parking is nearby.