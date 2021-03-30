Published: 6:00 AM March 30, 2021

Michelle and Chris pictured with their in-laws and daughter Amy from Clare have been awarded for all their dedication towards caring. - Credit: Jelly Drops

A dedicated couple from Clare are being recognised for their outstanding contribution as carers.

Michelle and Chris Smith have been juggling full-time jobs whilst taking care of their in-laws, one of whom has had dementia, for over 15 years.

The Suffolk-based duo are among four other carers across the UK who have been championed for their incredible work by Jelly Drops which supports carers throughout the UK.

With unpaid carers spending an extra 92 million hours looking after loved ones since the pandemic, British innovator Jelly Drops decided to launch 'Celebrate Carers' which shines a spotlight on some of the remarkable individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in these challenging times.

Michelle and Chris were nominated by the daughter Amy - Credit: Jelly Drops

The pair were nominated by their daughter Amy, who said: "My parents have been carers for my mother’s dad and dad’s mother for over 15 years.

"They are so caring, resilient and patient. Both mum and dad continue to work full time, but support both grandparents tremendously each day.

"They organise, collect and deliver their medications, food shopping and meals.

"My grandad now has dementia and will frequently call throughout the night, and consistently in the daytime too. Their loving care, time and support is infinite, and are qualities that shine so brightly in them both.

"They deserve all of the celebrations and shout outs in the world.”

Nominations for the awards opened in December 2020, and gave people the opportunity to highlight the amazing work of care home staff, in-home carers, dedicated family members and friends who have been a phenomenal help in people's time of need.

Lewis Hornby, founder of Jelly Drops, said: "Michelle and Chris have been acknowledged for going the extra mile as carers during these very difficult times.

"Many carers often go unrecognised to the wider public, and so we wanted to create the Celebrate Carers platform to share and publicly recognise their amazing efforts.

All entrees will be rewarded with a special 'Incredible Carers Certificate' from Jelly Drops.







