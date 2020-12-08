A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays

Published: 4:43 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020

The break down occured on the A14 West between near Haughley. Picture: GREGG BROWN - Credit: Archant

A breakdown on the A14 is causing “severe” delays as it approaches rush hour.

Police were called to a broken down vehicle on the A14 westbound at Haughley at around 2.45pm.

The vehicle is blocking one lane, and according to the AA traffic map it is causing “severe” delays of up to 10 minutes.

The AA map reports that the average speed in the area is 10mph.

A police spokesman said recovery was expected shortly.