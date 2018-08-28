Council granted £4m to ‘future proof’ roads

The money will go towards trialling new technology on Suffolk's roads Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Suffolk’s roads will be getting a futuristic makeover thanks to a multi-million pound investment from the Department for Transport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New charging ports could pave the way for more electric cars in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN New charging ports could pave the way for more electric cars in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The funding, which is part of a £22.9million research pot split between six councils, is earmarked for trials on new surface materials and other innovative designs.

In Suffolk, £4.41million will go towards adapting street lamps into WiFi hubs, or ports suitable for charging electric cars.

The council will also have the opportunity to trial ‘road sensors’ to see which work best in various conditions.

While the Department for Transport has not specified what these sensors will be used for, its other trials in Buckinghamshire and Kent will use similar technology to collect data on air quality and road surface temperature, as well as ANPR, CCTV, drainage, gritters and gulleys.

Commenting on the multi-million pound investment, transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “Today’s trials will see how new technologies work in the real world to ensure our roads are built for the 21st century.”