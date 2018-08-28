Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council granted £4m to ‘future proof’ roads

PUBLISHED: 00:00 31 January 2019

The money will go towards trialling new technology on Suffolk's roads Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

The money will go towards trialling new technology on Suffolk's roads Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Suffolk’s roads will be getting a futuristic makeover thanks to a multi-million pound investment from the Department for Transport.

New charging ports could pave the way for more electric cars in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNew charging ports could pave the way for more electric cars in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The funding, which is part of a £22.9million research pot split between six councils, is earmarked for trials on new surface materials and other innovative designs.

In Suffolk, £4.41million will go towards adapting street lamps into WiFi hubs, or ports suitable for charging electric cars.

The council will also have the opportunity to trial ‘road sensors’ to see which work best in various conditions.

While the Department for Transport has not specified what these sensors will be used for, its other trials in Buckinghamshire and Kent will use similar technology to collect data on air quality and road surface temperature, as well as ANPR, CCTV, drainage, gritters and gulleys.

Commenting on the multi-million pound investment, transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “Today’s trials will see how new technologies work in the real world to ensure our roads are built for the 21st century.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich given £50,000 boost for innovative maths GCSE project

Chantry Academy's Craig D'Cunha said the scheme had raised grades and aspirations for pupils. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council redundancies cost tax payer over £3 million

Suffolk County Council have spent over £3million on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: ARCHANT

Morsley looks for the offensive threat as Sudbury travel to Brentwood

Billy Holland, could be back in the Sudbury team this weekend. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

‘A lot of people are scared’ - Neighbours reveal lasting impact of father’s murder

Flowers in memory of Scott Tarrant who was murdered on Underwood Close, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists