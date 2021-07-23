Care worker in court for causing A145 motorcycle crash

Published: 5:30 AM July 23, 2021

The crash happened on the A145 at Brampton - Credit: Google

A 62-year-old woman has admitted that her careless driving led to a crash which left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Desiree Bolt appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to admit driving without due care and attention on a road near Southwold earlier this year.

A male motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following the collision on the A145 London Road at Brampton, shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 27.

Bolt, of Norfolk Road, Wangford, also admitted driving the Vauxhall Meriva without a valid MoT test certificate at the time of the collision.

Prosecutor Priscilla Afful-Mensah said the crash happened as the care worker's Vauxhall Meriva pulled out of Southwold Road onto the A145.

Bolt told police she had looked left, right, and left again, before pulling away without seeing the motorcycle approach and collide with the nearside of her vehicle.

"She said her full concentration was on driving, but that she didn't see the motorcyclist until he was laying on the ground in the road," added Miss Afful-Mensah.

Chris Canning, mitigating, said Bolt's view must have been concealed by a high-sided trailer being pulled by a Land Rover travelling in the opposite direction.

He said the expired MoT test certificate was an administrative error.

Bolt was fined a total of £300 and handed six penalty points on her driving licence.



