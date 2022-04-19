Detectorists auction raises nearly £10,000 for community rooms in Framlingham

Items from the BBC hit show Detectorists went under the hammer earlier this month and raised nearly £10,000 for the new community centre in Framlingham - Credit: JAMES GORST ARCHITECTS/BBC/Channel X North and Lola Ent

Items from the BBC hit show Detectorists went up for auction earlier this month and raised an unexpected amount of money for the new community rooms in Framlingham.

The BAFTA award-winning show was filmed in the Suffolk town, with the village hall, which has since been demolished, being a prominent setting throughout.

The total of £9,400 will be used to help fund the building of the new community rooms, where the old St Michael's Rooms used to stand.

Items up for auction included props used by the characters, doors from the 130 -year-old building, and even Detectorist tours of the town.

Filming for the BBC comedy drama 'Detectorists' in Framilngham. Mackenzie Crook on the set. - Credit: Philip Morley

Mackenzie Crook, the show's writer, director and actor signed memorabilia for the auction, including the red chairs seen on the show, which went for between £35 and £50 each.

The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean star also gave metal detecting magazine The Searcher a piece of original artwork for their help while he was researching for the show. This was donated by the magazine and was sold for £1,900.

John Brassey, from the Castle Community Rooms fundraising group, said: "We weren't expecting it to make that much money, not initially.

"When we first started we were hoping for a couple of thousand pounds, but as we got more publicity for it, we got more people getting in touch and offering things which boosted it quite considerably.

The old St Michael's Rooms in Framlingham which was being used as the scout hut in the Detectorists show - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We had a local artist who made some sculptures that were detectorists related, and his work raised £700 and then we had an artist from America who sent us two paintings of Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones (stars of the show), they sold for £140 each.

"Someone from America also gave us six badges of the DMDC logo (the shows detecting club) which sold for £50. We were very lucky - we did well."

The auction reached as far as America, with a couple paying £800 for a Detectorists Tour around Framlingham.

Framlingham's St Michael's Rooms has now been demolished - Credit: Adrian Morgan

Mr Brassey said: "I went through the whole show on iPlayer and checked whether they had been seen in scenes.

"We wrote to Mackenzie Crook and asked his agent if Mackenzie could sign some certificates of authenticity and he very kindly signed 49 certificates of authenticity which we sealed and they added value.

"We are very grateful to Clarke and Simpson. It was a team effort and together we managed to raise an awful lot of money."